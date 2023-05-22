FSB detains Orenburg Region man for preparing terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s instructions

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), in conjunction with the Interior Ministry, detained a resident of the Orenburg Region who was preparing to carry out terrorist attacks at the behest of Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.

"The FSB, working jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry, thwarted a terrorist attack in the town of Novotroitsk, Orenburg Region. A Russian national born in 1997 was detained as a result of the [law enforcement] measures taken. On instructions from Ukrainian intelligence agencies, he was making preparations to set fire to a relay protection and controls cabinet at the Novotroitskaya station of the South Urals Railway, a military conscription office in Orsk, Orenburg Region, and an FSB office," the statement reads.

Afterwards, the suspect planned to join the Ukrainian army and take part in military activities against the Russian Armed Forces, the FSB added.

Components for making an improvised explosive device were seized from his cache on the outskirts of Novotroitsk, while online manuals for making explosives and explosive devices, as well as correspondence with Ukrainian intelligence agencies in a messenger, were found on his communication device.

Criminal charges have been filed under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparing for a Terrorist Attack").