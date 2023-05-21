Russian forces wipe out 85 Ukrainian servicemen in Kupyansk area over day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 85 servicemen, two armored vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit in the Kupyansk area over day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Kupyansk area, aviation and artillery of the western battlegroup hit enemy units in the Kharkov region’s settlements of Molchanovo, Zagoruykovka and Tabayevka. The enemy losses amounted to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer," he said.