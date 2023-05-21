Russian forces hit command post of 102nd Ukrainian Brigade in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops hit the command post of the enemy's territorial defense brigade in the village of Poltavka, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The command post of the 102nd Ukrainian territorial defense brigade was hit near the village of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov said.

According to him, a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was also destroyed near the village of Zheltoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. "Operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as artillery of the Russian troops during the day struck 103 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 134 areas," Konashenkov added.