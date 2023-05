MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have wiped out five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups groups in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Five sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated in the areas of Pershotravnevoye, Timkovka, and Sinkovka of the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.