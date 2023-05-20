Russian forces kill up to 85 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian forces killed up to 85 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, the Battlegroup East defeated enemy forces near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

According to Konashenkov, up to 85 Ukrainian troops were killed in the area in the past 24 hours; two cars and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.