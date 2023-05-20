Russian forces continue fighting to liberate western Artyomovsk — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian assault teams continue fighting to liberate the western part of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Artyomovsk tactical area, assault teams continued fighting to liberate the eastern part of the city. The forces of the Battlegroup South covered them by containing the enemy on the flanks," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, tactical and army aircraft, together with artillery units, defeated enemy forces near the Bogdanovka and Yagodnoye settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).