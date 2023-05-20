Russian artillery forces strike three Ukrainian brigades in Serebryansky forestry area

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center carried out a strike on three Ukrainian brigades in the Serebryansky forestry area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"The intelligence forces of the Battlegroup Center detected the movement of troops and equipment from the 81st Aeromobile Brigade, 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Torskoye in the Serebryansky forestry area. The enemy suffered considerable losses in manpower and equipment as a result of actions taken by the battelgroup’s artillery units," he said.

In addition, the battlegroup’s attack and army aircraft carried out strikes on the enemy's troops and fire weapons near Kremennaya and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Krasny Liman area. "The Russian battlegroup’s bomber aircraft conducted airstrikes on the temporary bases and strongholds of nationalist forces near the Torskoye and Terny settlements," Savchuk pointed out.

He added that the crews of Verba man-portable missile systems had destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Yampolovka and Kremennaya.