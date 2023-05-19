Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s deployment, training sites by precision weapons

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s deployment and training sites, arms and ammunition depots over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered a strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s deployment and training sites and also depots storing ammunition, armaments and foreign-made equipment," the spokesman said.

All the designated targets were hit, the general stressed.

"The strikes disrupted the supply, training and forming of Ukrainian army reserves for fulfilling objectives in combat areas," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in Lvov Region

Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army in the Lvov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Mervichi in the Lvov Region, a depot storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 76 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 103 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area, destroying about 65 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Timkovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Novomlynsk, Kislovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the general said.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Tishchenkovka in the Kharkov Region," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy 85 Ukrainian troops, artillery system in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 85 enemy troops and an artillery system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed as many as 85 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 130 Ukrainian troops, foreign-made howitzer in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 130 Ukrainian troops and a foreign-made howitzer in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 130 Ukrainian personnel, ten motor vehicles and a British-made L118 towed howitzer were destroyed as a result of active operations by units and strikes of aircraft and artillery of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

In addition, a Ukrainian artillery armament depot was destroyed near the settlement of Bokovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

Russian assault teams fighting Ukrainian troops in western Artyomovsk

Russian assault teams conducted battles in the western part of Artyomovsk and units of the southern battlegroup shielded the flanks, containing the enemy over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams conducted battles in the city’s western part. Units of the southern battlegroup contained the enemy, shielding the assault teams’ flanks," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of Russia’s southern battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Kalinovka, Chasov Yar and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.

"During the last 24-hour period, aircraft flew five sorties in that area. The battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 68 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy over 70 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Artyomovsk area

Russian forces destroyed over 70 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the battles for Artyomovsk in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 70 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars were destroyed during the battles," the spokesman said, reporting on the situation in the Artyomovsk tactical direction.

Russian forces eliminate 120 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko and Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 120 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours. In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade was destroyed," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept seven US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnoye and Gorobyovka in the Kharkov Region, Vesyoloye, Blagoveshchenka, Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Yegorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 428 Ukrainian warplanes, 234 helicopters, 4,218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 423 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,227 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,852 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,304 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.