Drone carrier Admiral on display at international exhibition in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle Admiral, created for perimeter protection and capable of carrying FPV attack drones itself, has been was presented for the first time at the HeliRussia international exhibition in Moscow, Dmitry Zubarev, a spokesman for the Svyaz Spetszaschita company, told TASS on Thursday.

"About 10 Admiral planes are now being used as security drones in the special military operation area. Our device is capable of guarding a large perimeter and can easily cover an area of about 20 square kilometers. It can carry 5-kilopgram payloads. We had grand plans for the Admiral to enable it to drop combat FPV drones that would then fly on their own depending on their task. All this has to be tested and fine-tuned, but we are slowly moving towards producing an Admiral that will be capable of not just flying and watching, but, if necessary, of upsetting operations by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Zubarev said.

He explained that drones of the aircraft type were not suitable for reconnaissance, because they leave a very strong heat signature and can be easily shot down. The specialist also noted that this type of unmanned aerial vehicle in the future would be used together with the SkyViews vision system.

"The drone is able to stay in the air for five hours. In combination with the vision system, which automatically illuminates the targets, we now offer the product for testing. The cameras planted on the control towers and on the drones will converge into one circuit to enable the battalion’s commander see how many targets have passed, as well as identify the type of targets. The vision system is our innovative product that recognizes targets. We are constantly training and testing it," Zubarev stressed.

The international helicopter industry exhibition HeliRussia is running at the Crocus Expo exhibition center on May 18-20.