Most combat vehicles used by Ukrainian troops Soviet made — expert

LUGANSK, May 16. /TASS/. The majority of combat vehicles used by the Ukrainian army are of Soviet make, although more and more Western-made vehicles are reaching the Ukrainian army, a military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS on Tuesday.

"The enemy is using foreign-made combat vehicles more and more <…> but the majority of vehicles used on the combat engagement line are of Soviet make: T-64 tanks, T-72 tanks in rare cases, and T-80 tanks with night vision systems, distance gauges, laser-sight systems manufactured in Israel, France or Germany," said Colonel Vasily Kiselev.

According to Kiselev, Ukrainian troops have begun to use foreign-made vehicles for sabotage and reconnaissance activities. "Today, they are widely using Hummers supplied from the United States for both reconnaissance and sabotage activities as well as for evacuation missions," he said.