Russian Navy’s participation in drills with Iran, China 'wake-up call' to West

TEHRAN, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s participation in the joint Iranian-Chinese drills was a message to the West, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, said on Monday.

"The participation of the Russian Navy in three joint drill with Iran and China was very important, especially its participation in the recent exercises, which sent a major wake-up call to our common foe," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying at a meeting with his visiting Russian counterpart, Nikolay Yevmenov.

According to the Iranian commander, the West is seeking to hamper Moscow, Tehran, and Beijing from building fruitful cooperation but is failing to do so.