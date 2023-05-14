Ukraine loses over 120 troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions — top brass

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. More than 120 Ukrainian troops were neutralized by Russian forces in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

According to Konashenkov, the East battlegroup hit Ukrainian units near the settlements of Voddyanoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, and Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and Poltavka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"During the day, the enemy lost more than 120 troops, four cars, a Msta-B howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in these areas. A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was neutralized near the settlement of Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.