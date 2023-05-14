Six attacks repelled by Russian forces east of DPR’s Bogdanovka — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks east of the city of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) staged by assault groups of more than 100 troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Personnel of the 3rd battalion of the 200th motorized rifle brigade repelled six attacks east of the settlement of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The attacks involved Ukrainian army’s assault groups of more than 100 men, seven tanks, 14 armored infantry carriers and other military vehicles," he said, adding that seven tanks and 11 armored vehicles were destroyed and more than 50 Ukrainian troops were killed.

"An attack of the enemy assault groups supported by three tanks and four armored vehicles was rebuffed in the zone of responsibility of the 6th division. The enemy lost more than 30 troops, two tanks, and three armored vehicles," Konashenkov said.