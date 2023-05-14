Russia says Ukraine lost more than 60 troops in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored vehicle, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in the Krasny Limansky area over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, tactical and army aviation, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage to enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka and Grigoryevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, a combat armored vehicle, two cars, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed," he said.