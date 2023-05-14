Russia says its forces disrupted rotation of Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The servicemen of the battlegroup West have disrupted two Ukrainian attempts to rotate troops in forward positions near Kupyansk, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said on Sunday.

"Two attempts by the armed forces of Ukraine to rotate troops in forward positions in the area of the Kamenka and Berestovoye settlements have been disrupted," he said.

According to Zybinsky, in other operations near Kupyansk, Russian artillery destroyed a US-made self-propelled М109 Paladin howitzer in the area of the Peschanoye settlement and two mortar crews in the area of the Kislovka and Stepovaya Novosyolovka settlements.

In arial targets, a Tor-M2 system crew destroyed two Ukrainian reconnaissance drones called Furia.