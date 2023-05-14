Rocket units of battlegroup South struck base of Ukrainian 54th brigade — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Rocket units of the battlegroup South have struck a temporary base of the Ukrainian 54th separate mechanized brigade in the area of Kramatorsk, Vadimir Astafyev, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said on Sunday.

"Rocket units of the battlegroup South have struck a temporary base of the Ukrainian 54th separate mechanized brigade in the area of Kramatorsk and the fire positions of the enemy’s large-caliber artillery in the area of the Memrik settlement," he said.

According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s aircraft struck Ukrainian personnel clusters in the areas of the Grigorovka and Avdeyevka settlements.

Also, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed the enemy’s motor vehicles in Grigorovka and Belogorovka, which were used to transport personnel and ammunition.

The spokesman said the battlegroup’s artillery and motorized units disrupted the enemy’s attempted reconnaissance-in-force in the area of Maryinka.