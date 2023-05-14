Russia says its Akatsiya artillery struck Ukrainian strongholds, personnel, equipment

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Crews of self-propelled Akatsiya artillery guns struck Ukrainian strongholds, personnel and equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"In one of the areas of the special military operation, units of self-propelled 2 SZM Akatsiya artillery batteries provided artillery support to an offensive of the Western Military District units on Ukrainian positions by striking from sheltered fire positions on Ukrainian armed forces’ strongholds and clusters of personnel and equipment," the ministry said.

The crews are made up of volunteers and people that were called up as part of the partial military mobilization, the ministry said. They had undergone a full cycle of training and combat coordination in boot camps and shooting ranges of the military district and in the rear areas of the special military operation.

The ministry said movements of enemy personnel had been detected by crews of drones. The coordinates were then passed on to a control post, which was followed by a decision to inflict an artillery strike on the detected fire locations in the Ukrainian stronghold. Artillery crews executed the combat mission with success and immediately moved to another fire position.