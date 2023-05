MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s operational/tactical aircraft and artillery destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian troops and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in the Krasny Liman area, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, have been destroyed," he said.