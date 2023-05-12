Zaporozhye Region government official wounded by makeshift bomb in Melitopol

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The acting deputy minister of construction, architecture and the housing sector of the Zaporozhye Region was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Melitopol; a criminal case has been opened, the press service of the Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The Investigative Committee’s bodies for the Zaporozhye Region have opened and are investigating a criminal case involving the attempted murder of the acting deputy minister of construction, architecture and the housing sector of the Zaporozhye Region (part 3 of article 30, parts "b" and "e" of part 2 of article 105, and part 1 of article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code)," it said.

According to investigators, a makeshift explosive device was planted in a trash bin near the entrance to an apartment building in Melitopol and was activated when the official was leaving the building. "As a result, the man suffered mine-blast injuries and was taken to a hospital," it added.