MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The situation at the front line in the northwest Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has not undergone any major changes of late, however Ukrainian troops have been making attempts to mass armored forces in certain areas there, former LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said on Friday.

"The situation along the front line in the northwest LPR has not changed greatly," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Although the Ukrainians have been making attempts to concentrate armored forces in the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk areas, according to reconnaissance and satellite surveillance data, they are still a distance away from the zone adjacent to the line of engagement, he added.

Miroshnik cited unconfirmed data saying that German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley fighting vehicles were seen in the same area.

At the moment, the movement of the enemy along the line of engagement is being monitored, and regular strikes are being delivered on Ukrainian depots and troop concentrations, Miroshnik emphasized.