MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The amount of losses sustained by the Ukrainian army cited by US politicians is underestimated, because they do not include sanitary losses and those missing in action, Yan Gagin, an advisor to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Thursday.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. said that the Ukrainian army’s losses currently stood at about 300,000.

"This figure does not include the sanitary losses and those missing in action who in reality were killed. There are quite a few enemy soldiers killed along the front line - in the so-called gray zone - and even on our territory. The enemy does not even try to take away these bodies. There are tens of thousands of them. I think that this figure (the Ukrainian army’s losses - TASS) is actually somewhat higher," Gagin said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with European media on Thursday that information about the Ukrainian army’s losses was classified and would remain so until the conflict was over.