MELITOPOL, May 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has launched massive strikes on the suburb of the town of Dneprorudnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, reported on Thursday.

"In the Dneprorudnoye suburb, there are loud massive hits," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The tense situation is also observed in Velikaya Belozyorka and Ivanovka but exact information on the shelling attacks is unavailable yet, he said.