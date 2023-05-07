Russia destroys over 4,000 Ukrainian drones since start of special military operation

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have destroyed over 4,000 Ukrainian drones since the start of the special military operation, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"A total of 418 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,027 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 missile systems, 9,014 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 multiple rocket launchers, 4,754 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 10,037 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," he specified.