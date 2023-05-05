Defense chief visits headquarters of Russian group of forces in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu visited the headquarters of Russia’s integrated group of forces in Ukraine and listened to commanders’ reports on the current situation and future plans, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

In the Southern Military District, the Russian defense chief inspected the preparedness of military equipment and armaments sent to Russian troops in the special military operation area in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"At the headquarters of the integrated group of forces, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu listened to the reports by deputy defense ministers and commanders of the battlegroups on the current situation in the areas of their responsibility and the plans of further operations," it said.

The defense minister also inspected new batches of tanks, armored vehicles and special equipment intended for deliveries to Russian troops in the special military operation area in Ukraine, it said.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General A. Kuzmenkov responsible for the logistics supply of the Russian Armed Forces showed Army General Sergey Shoigu new batches of advanced tanks, armored combat vehicles, special equipment and motor vehicles supplied by defense enterprises and intended for deliveries to the Russian battlegroups," the ministry said.

During his visit, the defense chief handed down an order to control continuous armament and equipment deliveries to the Russian battlegroups in the special military operation area in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"The defense chief set the task to Colonel-General [Alexey] Kuzmenkov to keep under special control the issues of the continuous and smooth supply of the battlegroups in the areas of the special military operation with all the required armaments and military equipment," the ministry reported.