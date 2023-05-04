FPV drone developed in Urals for deep strikes across frontline

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. A first-person view (FPV) drone has been developed in the Sverdlovsk Region for deep strikes across the frontline, for upsetting the delivery of ammunition to the enemy and for hitting armored vehicles in closed positions. The first batch, partially created with 3D printers, has been tested in the combat zone, a representative of the manufacturing company told TASS on Thursday.

"The main task of our product is to hit enemy targets in tactical depth in order to isolate the combat zone, to block a certain area, to thwart attempts to deliver ammunition, personnel and equipment and to hinder the enemy’s operations as much as possible. Tanks operating from closed positions and hiding from our anti-tank guided missiles behind the folds of the terrain are another type of priority target. The drone can spot such a vehicle and perform a diving maneuver to hit it," the spokesman said.

The drone can carry RPG-7 grenades, such as PG-7VL, hand anti-tank grenades RKG-3M, as well as makeshift fragmentation charges made at the frontline from epoxy resin and buckshot. The manufacturer prefers to keep the tactical and technical characteristics of the drone secret.

"The first batch was tested in the zone of the special military operation. The drones performed well. Now we are making changes to the base stations that relay the signal for the drone. We produce them, too. The next batch will be upgraded based on the feedback from the military," the manufacturer added.