Over 3,000 civilians killed in Severodonetsk Region, Kremennaya since tensions escalated

LUGANSK, May 4. /TASS/. More than 3,000 civilians have been killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s Severodonetsk area and the town of Kremennaya since tensions escalated last February, a senior LPR official told TASS on Thursday.

"Over 3,000 people died in Rubezhnoye, Severodonetsk, Kremennaya, Lisichansk - these are liberated territories," Anna Soroka, the head of the inter-departmental working group dedicated to finding the burial sites of victims of Ukrainian aggression and advisor to the LPR head, said. She pointed out that the data on the dead are constantly changing, as the population of the region regularly informs members of the working group about the location of graves.

Last December, Soroka reported that about 2,000 civilians had been killed in the Severodonetsk area since the beginning of the special military operation.

The Severodonetsk area includes Severodonetsk, which was liberated last summer, Rubezhnoye, and Lisichansk.