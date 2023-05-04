French Foreign Minister calls drone attack on Kremlin 'mysterious incident'

PARIS, May 4. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna believes that the drone attack on the Kremlin is a "strange and mysterious incident," she told Radio France Info Thursday.

"I do not have any specific information in this regard, and I do not want to get involved in discussion of various versions, which are numerous," Colonna said. "At the same time, I can call this episode strange, one could even use the adjective ‘mysterious’."

On May 3, Ukraine attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said. The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual. The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Moscow reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.