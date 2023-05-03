Belarusian, Russian aircraft to patrol Belarusian airspace

MINSK, May 3. /TASS/. The warplanes of the Armed Forces of Belarus and the Russian Federation will jointly patrol Belarusian airspace within the framework of another stage of the comprehensive combat readiness inspection of those Belarusian military units that respond to critical situations, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Air force and air defense crews in interaction with the crews of Russia’s Aerospace Forces will implement tasks on patrolling the airspace of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry’s press service noted.

According to the press service, in addition to the air force, air defense, special ops, operational command, missile troops and artillery units, support units will also be engaged. The ministry specified that the inspection would also test "the formation of volunteer corps units."