MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Russian southern battlegroup’s missile and artillery troops struck a railway station in Kramatorsk in the Soledar-Bakhmut area, the group's spokesman Vadim Astafiev told TASS.

"In the Soledar-Bahmut area, missile and artillery troops of the battlegroup South struck a railway unloading station in Kramatorsk. Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers destroyed a carload of ammunition," he said.