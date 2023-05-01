Russian forces neutralize 5 Ukrainian subversive groups in Kharkov region, LPR — top brass

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the activity of five Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kharkov Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"The activity of five Ukrainian groups of saboteurs was thwarted near Masyutovka, Kislovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region as well as near Novosyolovskoye and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the general said.

Also in the Kharkov Region, "more than 85 Ukrainian troops, two cars and a D-20 howitzer were eliminated in the past day," he added.