Russian forces wipe out more than 300 Ukrainian troops near Donetsk in past day

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 330 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"Over the past day, up to 330 Ukrainian troops, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, four cars and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in that direction," he specified.

Also, he said, an ammo depot of Ukraine’s 53rd mechanized brigade was wiped out near Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).