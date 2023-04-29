Russian forces destroy over 30 Ukrainian troops, take Ukrainian stronghold in LPR

DONETSK, April 29. /TASS/. Russian forces have seized a Ukrainian stronghold near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the enemy has lost more than 30 soldiers, the command of the South battlegroup told TASS on Saturday.

"During successful combat operations, assault units of the South battlegroup seized a stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Belogorovka in the LPR. The enemy’s losses came to more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen," the spokesman said adding that the battlegroup’s artillery men had destroyed eight Ukrainian troops in Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and seven more in Pervomayskoye.