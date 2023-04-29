Russian forces wipe out three Ukrainian ammo depots, attack two brigades — top brass

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed three ammunition depots and delivered strikes on temporary deployment points of two Ukrainian military brigades, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Saturday.

"Artillery units of the Battlegroup South delivered strikes on temporary deployment points of Ukraine’s 53rd separate mechanized brigade near Ochertino and 24th separate mechanized brigade near Dzerzhinsk," he reported.

Astafyev added that the artillery hit the temporary deployment point of the enemy’s 3rd separate tank brigade near Orlovka. "Three ammunition depots of those brigades and a large number of manpower, weapons and military equipment were eliminated in the attacks," he concluded.