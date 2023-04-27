Ukraine steps up redeployment of troops toward Zaporozhye — politician

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has intensified the redeployment of troops and equipment toward the town of Orekhov near Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, who heads the We Are Together With Russia movement, said last night.

"The enemy has been redeploying troops and equipment on the Preobrazhensky Bridge across the island of Khortitsa and further toward the front line (near Orekhov)," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel. Troop movements intensified at night time, he added.

According to Rogov, "means of objective control have been registering trucks, tents, gun carriages and vehicles carrying ammunition." Meanwhile, "lone petrol tankers" have been moving in the opposite direction, he said, while previously, "no more than two to three heavy tracked vehicles per day passed through at night time."

Rogov told TASS on Wednesday that the Ukrainian armed forces were redeploying three brigades to the vicinity of Orekhov and Gulyaypole. The 46th airborne brigade and 116th and 118th territorial defense brigades are being redeployed to augment the existing 12,000 troops now located in this area, he added.