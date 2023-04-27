Russia’s large anti-submarine ships practice moves to destroy `enemy’ sub

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine vessels Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs practiced joint actions to track and destroy a simulated enemy’s submarine at one of the fleet’s navy ranges, the Pacific Fleet reported on Thursday.

"According to the plan of the exercise, the Pacific Fleet’s territorial control center received information about the presence of an unidentified submarine in the Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The fleet dispatched two large anti-submarine ships to the designated area. The crews of the vessels, put on high alert, launched anti-submarine operations in the area," the fleet’s press service specified.

Aided by a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter, the crews of the ships conducted a joint search for the submarine. Contact was established with the submarine of a simulated enemy. The "enemy" submarine was conditionally attacked by RBU-6000 rockets and torpedo weapons.