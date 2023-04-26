Bloody battle rages in Artyomovsk, Polish-speaking mercenaries arrived — Wagner founder

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. As a bloody battle is raging in Artyomovsk, a town known in Ukraine as Bakhmut, a large number of Polish-speaking mercenaries have come into town, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, said on Wednesday.

"Well-trained enemy units are now being tossed into Bakhmut. Polish speech all day long. While I used to say there were few mercenaries, now there’s a large number of them. Ukrainian special forces. A most bloody battle is going on," he was quoted as saying by his press service in a post on Telegram.

"We will last [in Artyomovsk] for another two or three weeks, as long as there’s at least one bullet in a rifle magazine," Prigozhin went on to say.

He also stressed the importance of defending the flanks.