Kremlin warns about consequences of depleted uranium ammo deliveries

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday warned Great Britain and those who could employ depleted uranium shells about their responsibility for the deliveries and use of this ammunition.

"The Britons must be aware that they will have to bear responsibility for this [the deliveries of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine]. And, of course, those who will directly use these munitions must be aware that they will not only inflict irreparable damage on themselves and their citizens but will also be held responsible for that," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"We have already drawn the attention of the Western public to the official data published after the use of this type of ammunition during the bombings of Yugoslavia and the data on the incidence of oncological and other diseases that increased significantly," Peskov said.

As the Kremlin press secretary said, "this information is very deplorable."

British Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey confirmed in a written response to a question from Scottish Alba Party MP Kenny MacAskill that Great Britain had sent Ukraine thousands of shells for Challenger 2 tanks, including depleted uranium munitions.

According to Heappey, London is not tracking their use and has no obligation to eliminate the consequences of their use after the conflict’s completion.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the plans for supplying depleted uranium munitions indicated the West's determination to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian. Putin noted that Russia would have to respond to such moves. He added that the country had hundreds of thousands of such munitions but had not used any of them yet.