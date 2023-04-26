Russian prosecutor general highlights burgeoning risk of terrorist, sabotage attacks

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The risk of sabotage and terrorist attacks has risen significantly in Russia, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

"As I pointed out in my report, the risk of sabotage and terrorist attacks has increased significantly in various parts of the country," he said during a Q&A session before members of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament, or senate.

According to Krasnov, regional government agencies and local authorities are nearing the completion of a comprehensive, across-the-board review of existing laws on combating terrorism and civil defense. "This work, which also involves law enforcement and regulatory agencies, is primarily focused on inspecting mass public gathering places, transport facilities and other critical infrastructure, as well as accommodation centers for displaced persons and other social facilities," the prosecutor general said.

He noted that the results of the review would be assessed at a coordination meeting of senior law enforcement officials, and additional measures would be taken after the meeting to increase the level of anti-terrorism protection.