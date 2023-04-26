Iskander teams begin combat training in Belarus after instruction in Russia

MINSK, April 26. /TASS/. The Belarusian teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems who recently returned from Russia where they were trained how to handle tactical nuclear munitions have begun active combat training in their deployment area, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The teams of a separate missile battalion armed with Iskander-M tactical missile systems have begun active combat training on their permanent deployment site," the ministry said in a statement.

The training of the Belarusian missile personnel in Russia focused on "further developing the practical skills of preparing the missile system for its employment, the training in its deployment, and carrying combat training launches," the statement reads.

"The personnel of the teams studied in detail the issues of maintaining and employing tactical special munitions for the Iskander-M tactical missile system," the ministry added.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on April 22 the return of Iskander-M teams to the republic from Russia after their combat training.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced that at the request of the Belarusian side, Russia would store its tactical nuclear weapons in the republic, pointing out that the United States had long been using this practice on the territory of its allies. Putin added that the Russian side was assisting the Belarusian personnel in re-equipping their combat aircraft and had also handed over Iskander nuclear-capable tactical missile systems to the republic.

The Iskander-M theater missile system is designed to strike adversary low-sized and site targets from a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.