Russian air defenses down nine Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces eliminated nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
"Russian air defense forces eliminated 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including in the vicinity of the residential areas of Kirrilovka, Valeryanovka of the Dontesk People’s Republic [DPR], Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR] and Tavriisk in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.