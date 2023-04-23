Russian forces destroy up to 200 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to 200 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian personnel," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the general specified.