Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area — top brass

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 70 enemy troops in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported onSunday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, assault and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units," the spokesman said.

The strikes "destroyed over 70 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun" in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.