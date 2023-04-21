DPR head says Ukrainian attempts to go on offensive in four areas failed

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to go on the offensive in four areas utilizing small groups of troops, but they were pushed back by Russian units, interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The enemy went on the counteroffensive in four areas, utilizing small groups and artillery support. And our units, indeed operating in difficult conditions, had to repel these counteroffensives, but the enemy didn’t succeed in recapturing or taking any of our positions. But that came at a cost of a very serious effort," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Speaking about Ukrainian complaints about the lack of ammunition, Pushilin said Ukraine may have been building up its inventory.

"We shouldn’t be reassuring ourselves that they are struggling. They have everything," the official said.

According to Pushilin, "a lot of artillery rounds were used during those attempts to conduct reconnaissance-in-force to get a feel of the capabilities" that Russia has.