LUGANSK, April 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces stationed in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) city of Konstantinovka are deploying HIMARS rocket launchers in kindergartens, Vitaly Kiselyov, a military expert from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Thursday.

"Our sources in the Ukrainian army have confirmed the information that we received earlier from local residents that Ukrainian troops stationed in Konstantinovka, which is currently controlled by Kiev, are firing HIMARS rockets from kindergartens," he pointed out.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said earlier that Russian forces had hit the joint headquarters of Ukraine’s Battlegroup Bakhmut near Konstantinovka.