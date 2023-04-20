OSCE inspectors visit Kazakh defense sites under Vienna confidence-building document

ASTANA, April 20. /TASS/. An inspection group from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) visited Kazakh defense sites and assessed the level of local specialists under the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-building measures, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Under the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-and security-building measures, an inspection group from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with the participation of inspectors from the United States and Hungary held an inspection of the specified area. The military inspectors flew over the inspected area aboard an army aviation helicopter, visited the capital city’s air assault brigade and the 610th airbase in the Karaganda Region," the press office said in a statement.

The inspection took place in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation, it added.

"The multinational inspection team expressed its gratitude to the accompanying group of the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s Arms Control and Inspection Support Center for the assistance in carrying out the inspection. The military inspectors noted the high professional level of Kazakh specialists and the conscientious fulfillment by the Republic of Kazakhstan of its international arms control commitments," the press office reported.