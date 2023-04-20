Senior CSTO military officials discussed military cooperation — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on Thursday held a virtual meeting to discuss further military cooperation between the countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An exchange of opinions about the military and political situation in the regions of collective security has taken place and pressing issues of the development and improvement of military cooperation within the CSTO have been discussed during the meeting," the ministry said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief of the Armed Forces’ General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov. It was attended by delegations of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as representatives of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat.