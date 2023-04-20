NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg is paying visit to Ukraine — alliance’s official

BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is currently paying a visit to Ukraine, the alliance’s official told TASS.

"The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible," the NATO official stated.

"Stoltenberg's visit to Ukraine is the final stage of preparations for the meeting at [the US military base in Germany] Ramstein, where military support measures for Ukraine will be discussed before the expected counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army," he said.

According to NATO’s official information, Stoltenberg is scheduled to arrive at the Ramstein base on Friday at 10:10 a.m. Moscow time (7:10 a.m. GMT) therefore, his visit to Ukraine will be a short one.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian online media resource Strana reported about Stoltenberg’s visit to Ukraine. The resource did not provide any details, but posted a picture of the NATO secretary general standing with Ukrainian military officials.

Unannounced visits of NATO officials to countries, where active military actions are underway, are common practice. During the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the alliance never announced visits of its secretaries general to the country in advance, but released information about their visits after they had been either completed or about to be wrapped up.