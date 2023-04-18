Russia, China sign memorandum of understanding between military academies

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The military delegations of Russia and China have signed a memorandum of understanding between the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the National Defense Academy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A memorandum of understanding between the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the National Defense Academy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was signed in Moscow during talks between Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu and Chinese Defense Minister Colonel General Li Shangfu," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that after the negotiations, members of the Chinese delegation visited several facilities at Russia’s National Defense Management Center.