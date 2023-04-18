China firmly aiming to boost strategic cooperation with Russia — Chinese defense minister

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Tuesday that he chose Russia as the destination for his inaugural foreign trip in his new capacity to show the world that China has a firm intention to strengthen its strategic ties with Russia.

"After my appointment to the post of minister of defense, it was precisely Russia [that I chose] for my first [foreign] visit in order to demonstrate to the world the high level of development of Chinese-Russian relations and to show [our] firm determination to strengthen strategic cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia," Li said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Moscow.

The Chinese defense chief thanked his hosts for his warm reception in Moscow, noting that the very first congratulatory message he received after his appointment as defense minister was from his Russian counterpart.

"I am confident that we will be maintaining strong professional and personal contacts going forward," he added.

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu arrived in Russia on an official four-day visit on April 16. This marks his first foreign trip after being appointed as head of the Chinese Defense Ministry.

On Sunday, Li held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.