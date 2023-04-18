Russia, China to ramp up military-technical cooperation, military trade — China’s minister

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to deepen military-technical cooperation and military trade, Chinese Defense Minister Colonel-General Li Shangfu said during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The armed forces of Russia and China will certainly carefully implement the agreements reached by the heads of state and promote military and military-technical cooperation and military trade between Russia and China. We will definitely take them to the next level," the Chinese minister said.

He also stressed the great importance of the fact that he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Moscow.

"Yesterday we also visited the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. It was very illuminating. This means that the Russian side is paying special attention to my visit," Li Shangfu added.